People asked to have their say on plans to 'regenerate' vacant Dudley building

Proposed development in King\'s Street, Dudley. Copyright ID Architects

The development, located at the corner of Rutland Passage and King Street, aims to be used as a five-storey building with shops, financial and professional services located on the ground floor, and seven apartments above.

A penthouse is also being considered on the fourth floor.

The application, first registered September 7, is being advertised because it affects the character or appearance of Dudley high street – a conservation area, deemed to reflect special architectural or historic interest and examples of the borough’s unique and varied heritage.

Concerns about the planning application have already begun.

Peter Chan, urban designer at Dudley Council, noted the artist’s impression of the development “does not match with the submitted plans”.

“The size of the bin storage area seems inadequate for the proposed uses/density.

“The motor room on the roof level should be made as low as possible. The external wall material should be curtain wall glazing and be as transparent as possible, this structure with its motor and its associate mechanic can act as a show piece rather than just a blank featureless grey box.”

But ID architects, who are leading the development, say the proposal is at the “right scale”.

“The proposal is of the right scale, massing, sitting, and facade treatment, which complements and enhances the existing street scene, in particular the redevelopment of this site.”