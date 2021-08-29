Man dies after being hit by car in Quarry Bank

Thorns Road, in Quarry Bank. Photo: Google

The 50-year-old victim was crossing Thorns Road, in Quarry Bank, Dudley, at around 4.15pm on Saturday when he was struck by a black Mercedes estate car.

He suffered a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 44-year-old man who was driving the car stopped at the scene and is help with the police's enquiries.

PC Chris Ridge, from West Midlands Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is a real tragedy: a man simply crossing a road near his home has been hit by a vehicle and lost his life. My thoughts are with his family and friends.

"We need to get to the bottom of what happened and what led up to the collision.

"If anyone saw what happened or saw a black Mercedes driving along Thorns Road beforehand then I would ask them to get in touch. Similarly, if anyone was driving nearby and has dash-cam I would ask them to check their footage to see if they've caught the Mercedes on camera."

Residents who live near to Thorns Road have expressed their shock at the man's death.

One resident, who lives nearby and wished to remain anonymous, said there was a lot of emergency services at the scene. They added: "I live on this road and it is tragic that someone has lost their life.

"However I am not saying the man was speeding but most come up here at at least 40mph as that's what it always used to be but lately there are cars racing up and down. This road is a death trap – it was a matter of time before someone was seriously hurt. They need traffic calming measures on the road."

Another added: "We saw all the emergency services nearby. We couldn't believe it when he heard a man had lost his life. It's just so terrible, our thoughts are with the man's loved ones."