New job centre plan to help Dudley fight back from pandemic

The Department for Work and Pensions has submitted plans to transform the old Peacocks store on High Street into a job centre.

It forms part of a government initiative aimed at improving job opportunities in areas of the UK that have been worst hit by coronavirus.

Plans have been submitted to Dudley Council for alterations to the existing shop front, and the fitting of external ventilation and extraction equipment at the old Peacocks, which sits opposite Dudley market.

The store shut down recently, despite the collapsed fashion chain being saved after a buy-out.

A planning statement from Pegasus Group accompanying the application says: "The proposed job centre is an initiative of the Works and Pensions Department of Central Government to respond to the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is specifically aimed at improving the economic circumstances of local areas across the UK by assisting those who have lost their jobs as a consequence of Covid-19 getting back into work.

"The need for these facilities is immediate as it is to address the immediate consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic on the national economy.

"As a result, it is imperative that the initiative can be started immediately to help those that have the immediate need for assistance in getting back into the jobs market and therefore contribute towards the nation’s economy.

"The application site represents an ideal central location, accessible to a range of transport opportunities to provide such a facility.

"The fact that the shop unit is vacant means it can be brought back into use quickly."

The statement adds that the development would not raise "any visual amenity or public safety concerns".

It continues: "Once fully operational, the proposal would be adding to vitality and viability in the town centre.

"There will clearly be spin off potential from this number of people visiting the town centre for specific purpose of receiving job training, which would potentially support existing businesses in Dudley.

"Overall, the proposal will deliver significant benefits to the town centre and in particular the economic and social objectives of Planning Policy in supporting the local economy and giving training and opportunities to local people.

"It is considered that the proposal will preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area and would fully comply with local and national policy."