Artwork on display at Duncan Edwards Museum

Founder of the Duncan Edwards Foundation, Rose Cook-Monk, with a specially commissioned piece of artwork which renowned artist Justin Eagleton has painted for the Duncan Edwards museum

The oil painting features Duncan, who hailed from Dudley and was one of the Manchester United footballers who lost their lives in the Munich air disaster in 1958.

One of the Busby Babes, as they became known, Duncan died two weeks after the tragedy.

The midfielder was part of the young team formed under manager Matt Busby and he was buried in Dudley Cemetery.

Rose Cook-Monk, the 51-year-old founder of the Duncan Edwards Foundation and Museum who is a distant relation, said: "We have about 3,000 items in the museum including the Worcestershire Schoolboys ledger and his original schoolboy tie.

"John Dolotka, part of the Royton Reds, supporters of Manchester United of whom I have the honour of being president, commissioned the painting from eminent artist Justin Eagleton.

"He spent £3,000, although it is worth £8,000, on the artwork and has donated it to the museum.

"It is a heritage piece and visitors can see the artwork as we re-opened on May 17 – and since then we have had 520 people through the doors of the museum.

'Amazing'

"To have this original artwork is really amazing.

"I am grateful to John for this very kind donation.

"The artwork measures about three feet by four feet and features Duncan with headlines from newspapers at the time of the Munich air disaster behind his portrait.

"We are hoping that many people will want to see the painting and the other items we have on display and entrance is free-of-charge but we do accept donations."

The museum, which is located above Black Country T-Shirts in Castle Street, provides a storybook of Duncan's life and covers the time he played for Worcestershire Schoolboys and Dudley Town Football Club as well as details of his national service and Manchester United.