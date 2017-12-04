Just 18% of people use Dudley libraries

Libraries in the borough are used by just 18 per cent of people, making the task of keeping them relevant for future years more challenging.

It comes as the day-to-day management of the borough's 13 libraries, as well as Dudley's archives centre, was transferred from the council to volunteers.

The decline in usage of libraries has caused concern among council leaders, and has resulted in them looking for new locations to reach the public.

A national survey last year showed a third of adults - 33.4 per cent - had used a library.

Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL), a charitable social enterprise, has now taken over the running of the borough's libraries after a deal was struck last year.

The council said GLL would be tasked with 'introducing innovative ways of working to generate income to reinvest into the service, update facilities and expand the range of services on offer' at a time when the number of people using libraries continues to fall.

It will also be 'expected to make financial savings for the council without impacting on day-to-day service'.

All library staff will be transferred to the organisation.

A report revealed the council was considering creating 'community access points', possibly in shops or churches, due in part to the fall in usage of libraries, which were previously seen as an ideal place for people to contact the authority.

Labour councillor Ken Finch described the deal as a 'backward step' and believes libraries still have a part to play in today's society.

He said: "This is what happened with community centres. They withdrew professional support and unfortunately the volunteers haven't got the expertise to run finance and things like that."

He added: "You can base it on numbers but libraries are very important to people who use them."

Councillor Peter Miller, cabinet member responsible for libraries, said: "Libraries and archives are a fantastic community resource, ranked within the top six nationally last year, and our new partnership with GLL is about making sure they stay that way.

“With the expertise of our own staff combined with GLL’s experience of running services up and down the country, we are confident we can future-proof our libraries, ensuring they provide the latest up-to-date services for families to enjoy whilst offering value for money for council tax payers.

Chris Symons, Director of Development at GLL, said: “We are looking forward to bringing our wealth of experience in libraries management to Dudley to improve the service for local residents and increase footfall.”