Himley Hall estate sale on horizon as Dudley Council battles £5.6 million cuts

The vast 180-acre estate – once home to the Earls of Dudley – is on a list of buildings and land Dudley Council is looking at off-loading as it bids to save £5.6 million in the next three years.

The 18th-century Grade II Listed Himley House is not thought to be in danger of being sold as it is a protected heritage asset and raises funds for the council from weddings and conferences.

But ‘various parts’ of the estate – which attracts more than 200,000 visitors a year – could be sold.

The sprawling estate includes the Great Pool, a nine-hole golf course, cafe and car park all set in 180 acres of ‘Capability’ Brown landscape and woodland. There are also various outbuildings.

Bosses are under pressure to balance the books over the next few years and need to save £5.6 million by 2020. They will aim to bring money into the coffers by selling off buildings and land no longer needed.

And the authority wants to move the majority of its staff into a handful of buildings under a major cost-cutting plan.

The council said it was possible ‘nothing could happen’ with the site but that all options remained on the table. But its inclusion on a disposal list, described as ‘assets deemed surplus’, suggests chiefs would be open to offers.

Pete Lowe, leader of the opposition Labour group in Dudley, said: “All you are doing is getting a cheque for the day and it does not necessarily protect for the future.

"Rather than just selling off assets they need to be looking at the root cause and ensuring we have got balanced books.

"Once they are gone they are gone and they are not coming back.”

Councillor Ian Kettle, cabinet member for regeneration said: “By focusing on the whole property portfolio we can ensure that we are getting the most from our assets, allowing us to be as efficient as possible and ploughing any savings or new income back into frontline services, for the benefit of all our residents.

“After all, it’s people, not property that matters. The Himley estate comprises a wide range of buildings and green spaces and these will be looked at as part of the strategy, although I think it would be unlikely that such a jewel in the crown would leave council ownership.”

A range of staff are based across the whole Himley site including visitor and cultural services staff, events staff, park wardens, children’s services staff, corporate landlord services and private tenants.

Other sites due for disposal include land on Hall Street, Dudley, which was the centre of a decade-long row over a mosque proposed for the site, the Valley Road Youth Centre in Lye and former Kates Hill Community Centre.

The shake-up was revealed as part of Dudley Council’s One Public Estates Programme.

Under plans, workers will be mainly based at Dudley Council House and two main offices on St James’ Road and Ednam Road with the authority revealing it wants all leasehold space off its books in the next five years.

Plans have also emerged to make more money out of the council house on Priory Road in future by potentially opening it up for retail and inviting community groups to use it.