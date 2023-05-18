Sutton charity reveals five year plan based on major social research paper

Dr Lee Gregory, SCCT Chief Executive Tina Swani, and Chair of the Trustees Keith Dudley with the Social Needs Review.

Sutton Coldfield Charitable Trust (SCCT), which traces its history back to Tudor times, based its plans on the biggest piece of research into life in the Royal Town for a quarter of a century, to decide what issues to focus on in the future.

The Charitable Trust, which provides almshouses and gives out annual grants of £1million, based its plan on the Social Needs Review, an exhaustive research document on life in Sutton, carried out by Dr Lee Gregory of Nottingham University, previously University of Birmingham, and research team.

More than 3000 Sutton households and 600 residents were involved in the landmark study, which aimed to capture and reflect changes in the town since a similar research project was last carried out, in 1993.

The charity held a Working Together event, at the Trinity Centre, on Tuesday, invited local charities, volunteers, schools, churches, support groups, Food Banks, sports clubs, arts groups and political leaders to learn about the Five Year Plan and then provide their own feedback and thoughts on its ambitions.

SCCT Chief Executive Tina Swani, who presented the Five Year Plan, was ‘inspired’ by the response to the event and by those who attended.

She said: “The response surpassed my expectations, in that it really showed the power of bringing people from your local community together for one purpose to enhance the quality of life for all in Sutton Coldfield.

“After all, we are all here to do that, and it was inspirational to have so many like-minded people together in one room, to share our plans and to hear their thoughts.

“One of the things we have taken away from this is a desire to do more of this kind of event – bringing together those who are doing their absolute best, at grass roots level, to support the community in Sutton Coldfield, and who have so much to share in terms of resources and expertise.