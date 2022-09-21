Sutton Coldfield retailer celebrates 75 years in business

Jennifer Davies, Commercial Director (Left sitting), Graham Cooke, Chairman (Left standing), Vanessa Hoe, Marketing Director (Central standing), James Pike, Managing Director (Right standing) and Michelle Pike, Merchandising Director (Right sitting)

Founded by the late Edward Cooke, fondly known as ‘Ted’, the Sutton Coldfield business is now chaired by his son Graham, and grandchildren Michelle Pike, Merchandising Director, Vanessa Hoe, Marketing Director and Jennifer Davies, Commercial Director.

The family link does not end there, as Michelle’s husband James Pike is Managing Director.

James said: “We all live and breathe Cookes Furniture but we recognise we are only its custodians.

"The challenge for us, the third generation of Cookes, is to continue to trade a successful business that secures a presence for the next 75 years, for the next generation and beyond.”

Cookes employ 70 people across its two main showrooms, one in Birmingham and the second in Christchurch, Dorset and Vanessa said the family wanted the 75th anniversary to be a celebration of Cookes’ long-standing and close relationship with its customers and local communities.