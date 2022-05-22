Specsavers team have sights firmly on Royal Sutton Coldfield Fun Run

Taniya Lane, Lab Manager, and Andrew Pennicott, Store Director

Six colleagues from Specsavers Sutton Coldfield will be taking part in the run in a bid to raise funds for Our Place Community Hub, while the store is also a sponsor of the event.

"As long time supporters of the run we were keen to play our part again this year," said Specsavers Sutton Coldfield store director Tim Goodhew.

"It’s a privilege to be part of the event which is now in its 40th year and we’re really looking forward to the day."

"We’ll be supporting Our Place Community Hub which provides vital advice and support services to the Sutton Coldfield community."

You can donate to their cause at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andrew-pennicott or see the QR code in store to make a donation.’

Funds raised by the Specsavers Sutton Coldfield team will support Our Place Community Hub’s work around its mentoring and advice services.

The Hub was formed in 2011 to provide quality support services, deliver accredited training and personal development opportunities to those in the Royal Town.