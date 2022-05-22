Notification Settings

Specsavers team have sights firmly on Royal Sutton Coldfield Fun Run

By Matthew Panter

An opticians has set its sights on the Royal Sutton Fun Run – with team members limbering up for the 8.5 mile event this weekend.

Taniya Lane, Lab Manager, and Andrew Pennicott, Store Director
Taniya Lane, Lab Manager, and Andrew Pennicott, Store Director

Six colleagues from Specsavers Sutton Coldfield will be taking part in the run in a bid to raise funds for Our Place Community Hub, while the store is also a sponsor of the event.

"As long time supporters of the run we were keen to play our part again this year," said Specsavers Sutton Coldfield store director Tim Goodhew.

"It’s a privilege to be part of the event which is now in its 40th year and we’re really looking forward to the day."

Taniya Lane, Lab Manager, and Andrew Pennicott, Store Director

"We’ll be supporting Our Place Community Hub which provides vital advice and support services to the Sutton Coldfield community."

You can donate to their cause at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andrew-pennicott or see the QR code in store to make a donation.’

Funds raised by the Specsavers Sutton Coldfield team will support Our Place Community Hub’s work around its mentoring and advice services.

The Hub was formed in 2011 to provide quality support services, deliver accredited training and personal development opportunities to those in the Royal Town.

There are more than 20 voluntary groups and organisations that offer support from the Hub, specifically in areas of mental health and wellbeing. Visit ourplacesupport.org for details.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield.

