Sutton Coldfield RFC and Stourbridge players at the 100th anniversary of the Royal Town club

The event, at their Roger Smoldon Ground, commemorated 100 years since their formation.

A 12 noon official opening ceremony on Saturday was by performed by the Mayor of Sutton Coldfield, councillor Terry Wood with Royal Sutton Town Council leader Simon Ward also in attendance.

The Sutton All Stars, made up of past players, then kicked off proceedings and won 27-24 against an Invitation XV represented by close neighbours Aston Old Edwardians, who fielded a strong team from their current first and second XV squads.

Saturday also saw Sutton under-13s take on Camp Hill while the under-11s provided a rugby demonstration as a precursor before providing a guard of honour for Sutton First XV when they faced a Stourbridge XV.

The game was held to replicate the first competitive game Sutton played 100 years ago. On Saturday, Sutton were beaten 12 tries to two against a side who now play in the National 2 League.

On Sunday, the festival atmosphere continued with the attention turning to the mini players, who normally train and play on Sunday mornings.

Sutton under-7s and 8s took on Keresley with Sutton under-9s facing Keresley.

To round off the rugby element of the weekend, Sutton Casuals, managed by Dave Bunn, took on a team from Bournville and won 64-19.

The Casuals work on the basis that training, playing, having a drink and enjoying time after the game with their mates, are their main criteria, rugby for fun with no pressure attached to it.

Sutton Coldfield First XV manager David Daniels said: “The weekend went really well and was well attended by rugby fans, real ale enthusiasts and happy families.

“There was something for everyone including a bouncy castle and inflatable play area for young children.

“On the rugby front the matches played covered all age groups and abilities over a packed weekend, which was made all the better by the good weather.

“On Saturday evening, the happy festival atmosphere continued late into the night with everyone enjoying the convivial humour and engagement, renewing old friendships and reminiscing rugby memories from the past to great acclaim.”

He added: “The main game achieved its objective and 100 years on brought together the two clubs who first faced each other in the 1921/22 season and have been friends and respected rivals since the teams first met in friendly competition all those years ago.”