Sutton Coldfield cafe plan would have 'community focus'

New Hall Valley

Approval is being sought for ‘a high quality coffee shop’ which is easily accessed from the established New Hall Valley Country Park walking route alongside Plants Brook stream, which is in constant use for walkers and runners.

The plan would see the demolition of an existing office building and the erection of a coffee shop, with established access from Wylde Green Road. The access also serves ‘Bark Doggy Daycare’.

Christian Long, who is seeking approval from the council, said: “As Sutton Coldfield residents, we are so lucky to have New Hall Valley Country Park on our doorstep.

"It is a relaxing green space bursting with nature and wildlife and historical buildings, already enjoyed by young families, joggers, dog walkers and cyclists.

"My family have lived in Grade II listed Vesey House, sitting adjacent to the park for six years.

"We walk our dogs there, go on runs and take the little ones to play at the playgrounds. The park has a lovely community feel and we wish to contribute to this by providing a family-run stop off point along the 5km walking track, for refreshments and socialising.

"The café will be situated in the grounds of our family home and will offer both indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the picturesque Plants Brook stream.

"It will provide a space for the community to get together, and a space for people wanting to relax and switch off in a tranquil setting.

"I am passionate about maintaining the local environment and will incentivise those who visit us by foot or bike, litter-pickers and the volunteers who do an incredible job ensuring the park is kept in such good order. We will promote the use of reusable cups, use sustainable packaging, and donate any leftovers to local food banks.

"I don’t want this to be ‘just another coffee shop’, I really want to play an active part in our community. There are personal reasons why I am keen to open the café.

"I have worked in 9 – 5 office jobs for the last 10 years, and the pandemic has given me the opportunity to reflect and reprioritise what is important to me.

"I am keen to spend my time connecting with my local environment and the community and spend each day contributing to something I am really passionate about

"I want to build this café with the Sutton Coldfield residents and would welcome any comments or suggestions people may have on food and drink offerings, sustainability, and events such as parent/ toddler groups and pensioner walking groups."

A planning statement reads: “The site is set down approximately 2m from the adjacent road level of Wylde Green Road and benefits from good views towards the New Hall Nature Reserve walkways to the east across the brook. The site sits within the setting of the Grade II* listed Vesey House.

“The development proposed seeks to construct a small coffee shop on the landscaped area adjacent Vesey House with access provided from the existing gated access from Wylde Green Road. Pedestrian access will also be provided onto Wylde Green Road close to the New Hall Nature Reserve walkway.

“Ten dedicated parking spaces are also proposed to the west of the coffee shop along with 16 cycle spaces with a particular focus on users of the New Hall Valley Country Park.”

“The proposed development seeks to become a café for the community, with a varied customer base from midweek to weekend.

“On the weekend custom would come from users of the New Hall Nature Reserve and people passing by.

“To incentivise walkers and cyclist, the café intends to offer stamps/free syrups in coffees to reward customers who utilise sustainable modes of transport.

“This initiative will be supported by providing cyclists with cycle stands to lock their bikes while visiting the café. The café will also be made dog friendly for walkers which would assist in reducing motorised traffic flow to both the park and the café.”

The report adds the intended opening times would be seven days a week, initially from 7.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday and on Saturday and Sunday from 9am-3pm.

It would serve coffee, pre-packed sandwiches, light bites, pre made cakes and pastries with potential to offer cooked food once more established.

Comments can be made via the Birmingham City Planning portal or people can also email Wylde Green councillor Alex Yip at alex.yip@bir mingham.gov.uk