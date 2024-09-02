Acclaimed Italian restaurant group Big Mamma set to open first UK outlet outside London in the West Midlands

Big Mamma Group announced today (Monday) they will be launching La Belezza at Paradise, Chamberlain Sqaure, this autumn.

Opening their first venue ten years ago, the group now has 29 across the globe and were the first restaurant group to be awarded the B-Corp status in 2018.

La Bellezza will be "a delightful corner of Italian romance" filled with 100 per cent homemade Italian dishes and incredible prodotti sourced directly from their 170 Italian artisans, such as juicy Puglian burrata from Salvatore Montrone and 22-month aged Parmigiano Reggiano DOP from Paolo Gennari.

This 150-cover trattoria will be set in abundant dramatic scenery to live up to its namesake, complete with a whimsical 25-cover terrace.

Co-Founders Victor Lugger and Tigrane Seydoux said: ‘Our main goal as restaurateurs is to bring to life the warmth and generosity of those little trattorias you find hidden throughout Italy.

"La Bellezza will be the epitome of this. We are hugely excited to be coming to Birmingham, not only to be part of its incredibly vibrant restaurant community but to also bring our superb Italian products, which we spent 3 years personally sourcing from small family-run artisans, to another major European city.’

Big Mamma has a team of 2,200 passionate foodies working in 26 unique restaurants in Europe - including Pink Mamma and the 4,500m2 food market La FelicitaÌ in Paris, Giacomo on Larvotto beach in Monaco, and the latest exciting venture in Italy, Gloria in Milan.

The group is "mission-driven to create a positive impact every day"; committing to every action in a sustainable and responsible way. The mission of this passionate team? To offer authentic and generous Italian food at affordable prices, served with a big smile, in iconic locations.