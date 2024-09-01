Local Government Ombudsman unveils data on complaints against West Midlands Combined Authority

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Members of the authority’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee will discuss the Local Government Ombudsman’s annual review letter at a meeting on Monday, September 2.

In the letter, the watchdog said it had carried no investigations between April 2023 and March 2024 and therefore no recommendations and remedies were required.

According to the Ombudsman’s website, just one complaint was lodged against WMCA in the period, from a resident in October 2023.

The resident had asked for a bus stop on the footpath next to his home to be removed as he had suffered from littering and dog fouling in his garden as well as damage to his wall and gate.

But his request for the stop to be removed was rejected as the authority said the stop was equidistant to it’s neighbouring ones and it would affect bus timings.

No complaints made against the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) were upheld or even investigated during the last year.

The Ombudsman said: “The (authority) is not responsible for the actions of individuals on the public highway.

“It can remove litter from the foot way where there is a problem but not from private land. Any damage caused by individuals to private property would be a criminal matter.”

And the trend seems to be continuing since as two complaints made in this current financial year so far have also been closed following initial enquiries with no investigation progressed.

The last complaint registered last month involved another resident’s request to move a bus stop which had saw him suffer from anti-social behaviour causing him distress.

But the authority said the location was the safest place for the bus stop, adding they had worked with other organisations to try to address the anti-social issues.

The Local Government Ombudsman said: “The Authority is not responsible for the actions of individuals on the public highway.

“It has acted to try and address the cause of the antisocial behaviour and appropriately advised him to report any further concerns to the Police.

"There is insufficient evidence of fault to warrant an investigation.”