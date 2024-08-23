Ambitious vision for transport projects set out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Rail and Urban Transport Review, commissioned by Labour last year, published its findings on Wednesday (August 21) calling for major changes to help create a better connected and affordable system.

The panel, which includes Transport for West Midlands’ executive director Anne Shaw, said there were several key issues which had had a negative impact on current networks.

These were the lack of an underpinning transport strategy, a failure to get the basics right for customers and a deep productivity gap.

The Review is calling for an ambitious transport plan to provide a greener, more inclusive and efficient UK transport network – starting with the creation of a Transport Strategy for England (TSE).

It also wants to see a framework implemented to reduce project delivery costs by 20 per cent and timelines by 25 per cent.

The Review also called for a new ‘infrastructure playbook’ that would leverage private investment for substantial improvements and to ensure voices of transport users and the workforce are central to plans.

Partnership working was also highlighted as a key ambition with the paper saying: “We recognise that every corner of the UK has its own set of unique circumstances and regional transport strategies.

“However, there is a need for greater collaboration across regions, such as enhancing the rail network between England and Scotland, creating additional capacity options between Manchester and Birmingham, and enhancing regional connectivity between the West and East Midlands.”

The panel did hail the Midlands Rail Hub – which is creating a transport interchange HS2 Curzon St and Birmingham Moor Street stations – as “a transformational project of national significance that is key to meeting economic, environmental and social mobility objectives in a sustainable manner.”

Juergen Maier CBE, Chair of the Review, said: “This is a pivotal moment for the UK’s transport sector.

“We have a unique opportunity to reshape our transport infrastructure to be greener, more inclusive, and future-ready.

“Our recommendations provide a clear roadmap for the new government to seize this moment and drive significant economic, social, and environmental benefits.

“Until now, the ‘chop and change’ approach to transport policy has created significant ambiguity in the sector, raised costs, and held back investment. We must set the UK on a new course.”

The panel said it was looking forward to working with the Government on implementing its plans.