New consultation launched around improved bus services on busy road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The proposed upgrades are part of the £30 million Cross City bus route linking key locations within Dudley, Sandwell and Birmingham and are designed to improve journey times and reliability of bus services, including the 82 and 87, at Burnt Tree junction.

Proposals for the junction will improve bus journeys between the A4033 and A461 as well as make it safer and easier for pedestrians and cyclists to navigate, and include resurfacing the road.

The project is being led by Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) in partnership with Dudley and Sandwell councils and bus operators. The funding includes a £24 million grant from the Department for Transport.

The fresh designs were drawn up following feedback on earlier proposals put forward two years ago and also take account of new policies and design guidance from government to make pedestrian and cycle infrastructure safer and easier to use.

Pete Bond, director of integrated transport networks for TfWM, said: “Residents tell us that more people would take the bus if services were more reliable and not stuck behind cars all the time and these cross-city bus measures are designed to achieve this.

“Burnt Tree junction is particularly busy so we need to make sure the proposals are right and will be paying careful attention to the feedback we receive during this consultation to make sure the new measures will speed up bus times.

“There are nearly one million passenger journeys a day across our region and we are committed to make these better for people.”

TfWM said the improved bus services will also benefit from the new Dudley Bus and Metro Interchange, currently under development by TfWM, which is part of the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and due to open in 2025.

Dudley Council launched a consultation on plans for improvements for bus, cycling or walking improvement along the A461 between Dudley and Brierley Hill last week.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environment, said: “Dudley Council is committed to working with its partners to make improvements to public transport connections and the highways network.

“I would encourage people who live and travel in this part of the borough to take a look at this consultation and have their say.”

“Residents living in this area may also wish to take part in the A461 corridor consultation which is available from our website.”

Councillor Keith Allcock, cabinet member for highways and environment with Sandwell Council said: “We are working closely with TFWM and other partners to ensure we deliver improved bus services.

“The works on Burnt Tree junction are part of wider improvement plans in Sandwell to better connect our communities, which include improved cycling routes and pedestrian navigation, to make people’s journeys across the borough easier and safer.”

People can view the Burnt Tree junction plans in more detail and provide feedback until September 18 at crosscitybus.commonplace.is/

Further information on the region wide cross-city bus programme is available at tfwm.org.uk/who-we-are/what-we-do/cross-city-bus/