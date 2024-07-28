Police tackle street racing in Birmingham

West Midlands Police took to social media to report how the Road Harm Prevention Team (RHPT) and members of E unit went to a street racing event in Birmingham on Saturday night.

It said that six Section 59 orders, which means driving in a manner which is causing/has been causing, or is likely to cause alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public, were issued.

Additionally, there were 23 speeding offences, a vehicle seized for anti-social behaviour and multiple cars noted for numberplate offences.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "RHPT & E unit 247 interceptors were out tackling street racing tonight.

"There were six Section 59 warnings issued, multiple numberplate offences, 23 speeding offences & a vehicle seized for anti-social behaviour."

The activity by police is part of a full and final injunction banning 'street racing', also known as 'car cruising', in the Black Country, which was set by the High Court in June.

West Midlands Police have reiterated that street cruising is still banned in Birmingham. Photo: West Midlands Police

It forbids anyone who is a driver, rider or passenger in or on a motor vehicle to participate between the hours of 3pm and 7am in a gathering of two or more persons within the Black Country area at which some of those present engage in motor racing or motor stunts or other dangerous or obstructive driving.

It also covers organisers and spectators, prohibiting people from promoting, organising or publicising gatherings, or from participating in a gathering as a spectator with the intention or expectation that some of those present will engage in street racing.

The injunction covers the whole of the boroughs of Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall and has a Power of Arrest attached to it which gives the police the power to arrest anyone who breaches it.

Breach of an injunction is a contempt to court and if proved the court has the power to impose a sentence of imprisonment, a fine, or an order seizing a person’s assets.