Trains delayed and cancelled on major line after person hit on tracks

Passengers heading south on the line from Wolverhampton and other stations on the line were told to expect delays and cancellations after the incident, which happened near Canley around 9.30am.

It meant that the line was closed between Coventry and Birmingham International and passengers were advised to take other services which bypassed the area on London Northwestern Services and West Midlands buses.

National Rail said at the time that it expected bus services to be in place until 1.30pm.

A spokesman for National Rail said: "A person has been hit by a train between Birmingham International / Nuneaton and Coventry.

"To allow the emergency services to safely carry out their work, all lines are currently closed.

"Trains running between these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes, revised or diverted.

"This is expected until 1.30pm."

It was later confirmed that the line had been reopened just after 10.30am, with National Rail saying that services may still be cancelled, delayed or diverted while the service recovered.

A spokesman for National Rail said: "Lines have now reopened following the earlier incident where a person was hit by a train between Birmingham International / Nuneaton and Coventry.

"As service recovers, trains running between these stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes, revised or diverted.

"This is expected until 1.30pm."