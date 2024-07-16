Charity celebrates after massive funding windfall from Lottery

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

St Basils has secured just over £1.1 million from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK, to support young people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness by preparing them for re-entering education or starting the path towards employment or training.

The project aims to work with young people to enable them to find and keep a home, to develop their confidence, skills and opportunities in education or work, and to prevent future homelessness.

Thanks to the £1,147,803 funding from the National Community Fund, the employability service has been funded for three years, which should see more than 600 young people access support from the charity’s employability team.

The charity is also supported by local businesses who volunteer to provide young people with insights into their industry, practice interview skills and create pathways to work.

Jean Templeton, chief executive at St Basils, said: “Jobs and homes are critical protective factors for all of us but particularly for young people moving into independence with very limited resources.

"Personalised development support and opportunities underpinned by decent, safe, affordable accommodation are critical for that transition and provide a stepping stone for the longer term.

"It takes all of us to make that possible and we are particularly grateful to The National Lottery Community Fund for recognising that and funding this work.”

Andrew Mackenzie, employability manager at St Basils, said: “A huge thank you to The National Lottery Community Fund for their support and enabling us to improve the opportunities and nurture positive outcomes for our young people.

"We are grateful to them for recognising the importance of a service that is not one size fits all, but is about the right intervention, at the right time for the right individual.”

Nicola Thurbon, senior head of regional funding for the Midlands at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Thanks to the dedication of St Basils staff, and the money raised by National Lottery players, this project can continue its vital work to support young people in the West Midlands.

“We are committed most to investing most in places, people and communities experiencing poverty, disadvantage and discrimination.

"This vital project will give people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness the tools and opportunities to thrive."

For more information about St Basils employability programme, go to stbasils.org.uk/services/employability/