HS2’s 'Bellingham Bridge' takes shape in Birmingham

The bridge, which has been nicknamed “Bellingham Bridge” in honour of England superstar and Stourbridge-born Jude Bellingham, is the tallest structure in the one-mile stretch of connected viaducts being built through the city’s industrial heartland.

It will carry high-speed trains over the existing Victorian brick rail viaduct, with a 25-metre-high curved truss displaying a vibrant light installation which will create a new icon on the city’s skyline.

Work began on the four piers las autumn and each structure now stands 16 metres tall. Assembly of the deck and the curved truss in weathering steel, has now started and is set to complete by the spring.

The 150-metre-long deck is being assembled on top of the seven piers of the adjacent Curzon 1 viaduct, with around 130 individual parts lifted by crane. The entire deck and truss structure, which weighs over 4,000 tonnes, will then be slid 190 metres into place onto the Curzon 2 piers using a jacking system. This operation is set to take place over 12 days in the summer of 2025.

The viaduct includes a unique light installation, designed by British artist Liz West, which will introduce a dynamic colour palette to the apertures of the steel truss, framing views of the city. Titled Out of the Blue, the proposed public artwork will create a dramatic feature in Birmingham’s urban landscape.

High speed trains will travel out of the west portal of the 3.5-mile Bromford Tunnel at Washwood Heath and onto the one mile long stretch of five connected viaducts – Duddeston Junction, Curzon 1, Curzon 2, Lawley Middleway and Curzon 3 which links onto the platforms of Curzon Street Station.

The Curzon approach viaducts are being built by HS2’s West Midlands contractor Balfour Beatty VINCI, with a team of more than 250 people, including engineering apprentices, steel welders, steel fixers and joiners.

David King, senior project manager at HS2 Ltd said: “With the completion of these four huge viaduct piers, HS2’s gateway into Birmingham has taken another leap forward.

“Passengers travelling on the new high-speed trains will experience a fantastic entrance to the city as they emerge from Bromford Tunnel at Washwood Heath, and rise up onto this striking stretch of viaducts on the approach to the new state-of-the-art Curzon Street Station.”