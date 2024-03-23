Reward for information on Birmingham man wanted for torture of young woman

As a result of her ordeal, the young woman was left with a broken nose, severe swelling to the eyes and significant damage to her mental health.

Mohammed Khan, from Birmingham, is wanted in connection with these offences and two other more recent separate attacks, where he allegedly hit one person over the head with a hammer and slashed another with a machete.

It is believed he is a class A drug dealer who administers punishment to those who pay him late.

The advice is not to approach Khan, but to contact police, or Crimestoppers if you wish to stay anonymous.

Khan’s girlfriend, 36-year-old Imaan Coley, has been found guilty of the torture of the woman and is awaiting sentencing.

Detective Inspector Jim Bailey said: "Khan is known to be a dangerous man and it is vital he is arrested as soon as possible.

“There is a real risk that others could come to harm. If you know where he is, I would urge you to do the right thing and contact us."

The £10,000 reward being offered by Crimestoppers is available for three months and is due to expire on June 15.

If you have any information, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or you can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force website, or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 20/701207/23.