Almost 20 Aston Villa and Wolves fans arrested for matchday drugs offences, Home Office data shows

The figures from research contact by online casino JeffBet.com have revealed that nearly 20 supporters of Aston Villa and Wolves have been arrested for football-related substance abuse offences between 2019 and 2023.

The casino firm analysed matchday arrest data from the Home Office to determine the number of substance abuse-related arrests for fans of each Premier League team from 2019 to 2023, with offences including the possession of class A drugs, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and general alcohol offences.

Aston Villa fans were ranked ninth on the list, with a total of 12 arrests between 2019 and 2023, with the most common offence being driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs with a total of seven fans arrested.

Wolves fans were ranked 14th on the list, with a total of seven arrests between 2019 and 2023, with the most common type of offence also driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, with a total of five fans arrested.

Manchester United fans were top of the list with a total of 39 arrests from 2019 to 2023. The most common reason for arrest was for the possession of class A drugs, with a total of 16 fans arrested on suspicion of this offence.

A spokesman from JeffBet.com said: “It’s highly dismaying to see the number of fans arrested for substance abuse offences.

"Football is a sport that is loved by people of all ages, which is why it’s incredibly worrying to think that young children will observe this kind of unacceptable behaviour at matches.

“It is also extremely concerning to survey the number of football fans who are arrested for driving under the influence, placing not only their lives in danger but also the lives of others.

"In the future, hopefully, we will be able to see a decrease in the amount of substance abuse connected to the sport, allowing for people of all ages to feel safe at football matches.”

Aston Villa, Wolves and West Midlands Police have been approached for comment.