Birmingham residents plan ‘resistance’ to possible library closures

Last week, the full council voted to pass a budget which sets out how the Labour-run authority will slash services across the city as it faces an enormous budget gap of around £300 million.

Amidst the huge wave of cuts and changes put forward by the crisis-hit council is a saving which proposes changes to the Neighbourhood Advice and Information Service (NAIS) and community libraries services into ‘community living rooms’.

While a consultation to shape the future of the city’s library service will be opening soon, the budget has sparked uncertainty for many anxious Brummies amid fears of possible closures.

Dozens of concerned Acocks Green residents met on Saturday to discuss how to fight back if closures do go ahead and how important libraries are to the wider community.

The Save Acocks Green Library Campaign says they are part of a “rapidly emerging trend” of grassroots campaigns which have begun to recently emerge across Birmingham.

Alex Thompson, who started a petition to save Acocks Green Library, said: “We need to fight to keep our library open and stand together with libraries across the city to force the council to change their plans.

“We’re not going to roll over and let this happen. We have a responsibility to protect our libraries for future generations.”

One person who signed the online petition said: “I want a space to sit with my child, to connect with neighbours, to discover books.”

“This is such a valuable and well loved community resource."

Another wrote. “A safe, warm space, a hub for meetings and knowledge, without which Acocks Green would be far poorer.”

Roger Harmer, Liberal Democrat councillor for Acocks Green, described the community meeting as “fantastic” and added: “Lots of good ideas, watch this space.”

Another recent petition, launched by Liberal Democrat councillor Izzy Knowles, spoke of the role that libraries play in their communities, saying: “Libraries don’t just provide books – they provide refuge from the cold, company for lonely people, space for community organisations.”

A spokesperson for Birmingham City Council said it was going through a “challenging period” and acknowledged it was an unsettling time for many residents.

They said: "Alongside the broader delivery of library services throughout the city, the process of deciding which libraries become hubs will undergo extensive consultation across online and in-person formats.

"Our community libraries are all valued assets that provide information, foster knowledge, and offer trusted spaces for residents.

"While we must operate within budget constraints, we are committed to preserving access to vital library resources and services to meet both current and future resident needs.

“In each locality, we will explore all possibilities for future library provision. Subsequently, we will encourage Birmingham residents and stakeholders to participate in public consultations to help shape the library services of tomorrow.

“We highly value input and feedback from our diverse communities, ensuring that all voices are heard in this process.”

The Labour-run authority has found itself struggling with its finances due to a perfect storm of issues including Birmingham-specific factors, such as an equal pay fiasco and the disastrous implementation of a new IT and finance system, as well as the rising demand for services and the impact of years of austerity.