Police hunt group in connection with bus driver attack

West Midlands Police have asked for help in identifying a group of people after a bus driver was attacked in the early hours of Tuesday, February 13.

The group were travelling along Number 63 on Leach Green Road, Rednal before the bus driver was assaulted.

On X, West Midlands Police appealed: "Do you recognise this group?

"We want to talk to them after the driver of the no. 63 bus was assaulted at 0030 on Tuesday, February 13, in Leach Green Road, Rednal."

West Midlands Police are asking anyone with information about the group to contact them on their 101 number, quoting reference 20/233823/24, or via the Live Chat service on their website.