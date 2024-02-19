Man killed after Audi crashes into 'a number of vehicles' on Birmingham road

The fatal collision took place on Soho Road, Handsworth, on Sunday evening.

Police say an Audi hit "a number" of vehicles at around 8.20pm.

A man in his 30s, who was a passenger in a stationary vehicle, was cut free from the car by fire crew.

Despite efforts made by paramedics to save him, he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Two further people – a man and a woman – were taken to hospital as a result of their injuries.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Upon arrival we found three patients from the cars.

“The first was a man who was a passenger in one of the cars. He had sustained life threatening injuries and received advanced life support and advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene.

“Unfortunately, nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“A woman from one of the cars was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries. She received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

“A man who was the driver of one of the cars was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained injuries which were not believed to be life threatening. He was conveyed to Sandwell District Hospital for further assessment.

“A further man from one of the cars was assessed by ambulance staff and did not require treatment. He received self care advice before being discharged at the scene.”

A 25-year-old man has has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Police say he will be questioned following treatment at hospital.

Officers are reviewing CCTV and dash cam footage from the area and have urged anyone with information to get in touch.

Those who can assist the investigation should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website, call 101, or email investigators directly at SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk, quoting log 3761 of February 18.