Police on scene as knife-wielding man 'throwing missiles' from pub roof refuses to come down

West Midlands Police has sealed off Warren Farm Road and surrounding roads as officers deal with the incident at the Kingstanding Inn pub, involving a wanted man in his 30s believed to be armed with a knife.

Riot police with shields were seen entering the pub just after 2pm and staff and pupils at the nearby Christ the King Catholic Primary School were kept inside for their own safety.

A West Midlands Police spokesman confirmed officers were still at the scene of the 'ongoing' incident at 3.30pm.

A statement read: "Officers are currently in Kingstanding where a man wanted for harassment is on the roof of a building and refusing to come down.

"The man, in his 30s, is armed with a knife and throwing missiles at officers and cars.

"We’re advising residents to avoid the immediate vicinity while we talk to the man in an effort to bring the incident to a safe conclusion."