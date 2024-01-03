Two men arrested on suspicion of kidnap after woman seen in distress in car

Police were alerted after a car stopped on Vincent Street, Balsall Heath, in the early hours of Friday.

As the woman tried to exit the vehicle, she was forced back in according to witnesses who attempted to assist her.

The car drove off into George Street.

Inquiries by officers have led police to identify the woman who suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Two men, aged 27 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of kidnap and possession with intent to supply cannabis on Tuesday.

They have been questioned and released on police bail while inquiries continue.