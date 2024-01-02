Police commissioner looking for public's views through consultation

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Simon Foster has put out a consultation questionnaire for members of the public to offer their views.

Questions within the consultation are around whether people would be prepared to pay more money each month to support policing, due to a possible increase in the policing precept on council tax of £13.

Other questions are around what concerns people most around crime, with options including knife crime, anti-social behaviour, fraud, robbery, theft and traffic offences, and around the different demographics in the region.

A spokesman for the West Midlands PCC said: "Would you be willing to pay a little bit more each month to support policing in the West Midlands?

"PCC Simon Foster is consulting on the police precept right now and wants to hear your views and what crimes concern you most."

"Please take part."

To find out more and to complete the questionnaire, go to westmidlands-pcc.gov.uk/budget-consultation-2024-25