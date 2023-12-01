Crash involving two HGVs on M42 closes two lanes and delays traffic
An accident involving two lorries has closed two lanes on the northbound side of the M42 near Birmingham.
By Paul Jenkins
The crash happened between Junction Six for Birmingham International and the NEC and Junction Seven for Birmingham Central and North.
It involved two HGVs, and National Highways: West Midlands says there are delays of at least 45 minutes on approach.
Motorists are asked to allow extra time for their journey.