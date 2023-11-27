Man with rare disorder visits House of Lords to thank lifesaving Black Country children's hospice

Moin Younis, who has previously been hailed with a Pride of Britain award and is an ambassador for Walsall-based Acorns Children's Hospice, travelled to London to appear as the guest of honour at the charity event on Thursday.

The 23-year-old was welcomed to the House of Lords in an event organised by Hospice UK, with Moin invited to share his story in a question and answer session with the charity's CEO, Toby Porter, before inviting questions up to the floor.

Moin pictured with David Beckham in 2017 when he was hailed with a Pride of Britain award

Moin suffers from a rare genetic disorder called Epidermolysis Bullosa, which causes the skin to become very fragile which often results in blisters forming easily.

The Handsworth-based man spoke at the charity event about the important work of Acorns Children's Hospice, which he described as being like a second home to him up until the age of 18.

Moin said: "I don’t think I’d be alive it wasn’t for Acorns Children’s Hospice, because the condition I have, it’s cruel, but every time I was going through something – Acorns was there to support me.

"Whether it was to go there for a week and get my mind off the pain, they were there. I couldn’t thank them enough for what they do."

As a result of his condition, Moin undergoes a gruelling bandaging route every single day, but still finds the time to try and make a difference.

Having been an ambassador for Acorns since he was a teenager, Moin was recognised for his efforts in 2017 when he was hailed with a Pride of Britain award, meeting famous faces like David Beckham and Prince William along the way.

People can find out more about Acorns Children's Hospice by visiting the charity's website.