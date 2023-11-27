Express & Star
Man with rare disorder visits House of Lords to thank lifesaving Black Country children's hospice

A man with a rare genetic disorder has spoken at the House of Lords about the lifesaving work of a Black Country children's hospice where he spent most of his young years.

Moin pictured with the CEO of Hospice UK, Toby Porter, at the House of Lords

Moin Younis, who has previously been hailed with a Pride of Britain award and is an ambassador for Walsall-based Acorns Children's Hospice, travelled to London to appear as the guest of honour at the charity event on Thursday.

The 23-year-old was welcomed to the House of Lords in an event organised by Hospice UK, with Moin invited to share his story in a question and answer session with the charity's CEO, Toby Porter, before inviting questions up to the floor.

Moin pictured with David Beckham in 2017 when he was hailed with a Pride of Britain award

Moin suffers from a rare genetic disorder called Epidermolysis Bullosa, which causes the skin to become very fragile which often results in blisters forming easily.

The Handsworth-based man spoke at the charity event about the important work of Acorns Children's Hospice, which he described as being like a second home to him up until the age of 18.

Moin said: "I don’t think I’d be alive it wasn’t for Acorns Children’s Hospice, because the condition I have, it’s cruel, but every time I was going through something – Acorns was there to support me.

"Whether it was to go there for a week and get my mind off the pain, they were there. I couldn’t thank them enough for what they do."

As a result of his condition, Moin undergoes a gruelling bandaging route every single day, but still finds the time to try and make a difference.

Having been an ambassador for Acorns since he was a teenager, Moin was recognised for his efforts in 2017 when he was hailed with a Pride of Britain award, meeting famous faces like David Beckham and Prince William along the way.

People can find out more about Acorns Children's Hospice by visiting the charity's website.

