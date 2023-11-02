Pro-Palestinian protesters stage sit-in at Birmingham New Street station

Protesters, many waving Palestinian flags or holding placards, are staging a sit-down protest in the main concourse of the station.

However, though disruption was planned, there has been no delays to train services.

Several of the organisers have been making speeches since 4pm and there is a large police presence.

One of the speakers, Richard, who did not want to give his surname, said: "This was organised by one person who stood up at a meeting and called for a protest here and it has spread by word of mouth and online.

"We want to cause as much disruption as we can, then perhaps people will wake up to what is happening in Palestine, thousands of innocent people are being killed. The next time there will be more people, that is the idea - the more disruption we cause the more attention we draw to what we trying to say."

Due to the platforms being either side of the concourse no trains were delayed because of the sit-down protest. However, those with poor eyesight will not have been able to read the information screens which the protesters gathered in front of.

However, Richard hoped future protests will cause disruption to commuters and travellers.

Speakers made speeches in front of the information boards at the station

He said: "The next time there will be more people, and there will be more disruption hopefully."

Richard, who was wearing a flag in Palestinian colours, told protesters in his speech: "I have Palestinian blood running through my veins. We have to stop the slaughter.

"The police have been fine, they came up earlier and said there had been a complaint that they had found a line in one of our chants offensive, but they went away and nothing more was said."

British Transport Police said in a social media statement: "A peaceful protest is occurring in Birmingham New Street Station.

"Officers are in attendance and working closely with the station teams to ensure the safety of all those using the station and passengers travelling through.

"No trains have been disrupted due to the protest and passengers are able to freely access all platforms.

"Anyone wishing to make a report related to this can text us on 61016 quoting ref 309 of today."