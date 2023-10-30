Avanti West Coast reportedly set to cut key routes immediately

The BBC reports Avanti West Coast is set to make the route cuts immediately.

According to the BBC, Avanti originally planned to reduce the number of services it runs on the popular route on Saturdays by scrapping as many as two-in-five trains in December, reportedly blaming crew issues and industrial action.

But the article claims they are now planning to activate the new timetable this week. "However the BBC understands the reduced timetable will start immediately," it says.

At the time ASLEF Union commented on the planned December cuts, saying: "The cuts to services at one of the busiest periods of the year are just the latest in a long line of disappointments felt by passengers who travel with a company whose name has become a byword for poor service.

Mick Whelan, ASLEF’s general secretary, condemning the cuts to services, added: ‘Avanti West Coast has consistently let down rail staff and the great British public and the announcement that they will now cut services during the festive period is a shameful gift to give passengers this Christmas.

"ASLEF has been warning for some time that the company has been trying to run its service on the West Coast main line on the cheap.

"Not employing enough drivers to deliver the services it has promised passengers – and the government – it will run has left crucial services understaffed and undervalued and it is the passengers, once again, who are going to pay the price.

"The consistent failures by Avanti West Coast mean it should be nowhere near our railway network. Instead of handing the company a bumper contract extension a few weeks ago the Tory government should have been getting a grip on the company and getting our railways back on track like the public deserve."

Avanti said at the time that they're working to minimise disruption.

The company is a is a joint venture between FirstGroup (70%) and Italian state operator Trenitalia (30%). They run around 50 services between London Euston and Manchester every day with a similar number of services operating on Saturdays.

In September, Transport Secretary Mark Harper handed Avanti West Coast a new contract, claiming the firm was ‘back on track’ after struggling with reliability.

The proportion of its trains that are cancelled has been cut to “as low as 1.1% over the past year”, the Department of Transport said.