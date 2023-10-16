Man in 20s killed after car hits tree in Birmingham

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, has died.

Police were called just after 1.30pm to the Tyburn Road, where a grey BMW M3 had hit the tree on Sunday.

The driver was confirmed dead at the scene and a man in his 30s, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "The driver was sadly confirmed dead at the scene and our thoughts remain with his loved ones at this tragic time.

"His family has been informed and specialist officers are supporting relatives.

"A passenger in the car, in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Our Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating.

"We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, and has any information or dash cam footage which can help us establish exactly what happened.

"We'd ask people not to share any footage on social media, out of respect for the families involved and not to compromise our investigation.

"You can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 2080 of 15 October.