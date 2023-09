Police have issued an urgent appeal to trace missing Tony, 11, who was last seen at his home in Kings Norton

He is around 5'3, of slim build, and has short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing navy blue tracksuit bottoms, black trainers, a blue and white striped shirt and possibly a black North Face puffer jacket.