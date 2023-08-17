Badger rescued after falling four feet down uncovered manhole

The badger was stuck four feet down at the bottom of an uncovered manhole. Photo: RSPCA.

An animal rescuer from the charity was called to a field in Solihull, where a piece of wood was placed in the hole as a ramp to see if he could free himself.

It quickly became clear that he was firmly stuck and in need of a helping paw to bring him back onto solid ground.

Thankfully, after a few days of being monitored and fed at a wildlife centre, he was safely released back into the wild.