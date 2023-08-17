Badger rescued after falling four feet down uncovered manhole

An animal rescuer from the charity was called to a field in Solihull, where a piece of wood was placed in the hole as a ramp to see if he could free himself.
It quickly became clear that he was firmly stuck and in need of a helping paw to bring him back onto solid ground.
Thankfully, after a few days of being monitored and fed at a wildlife centre, he was safely released back into the wild.
To find out what to do if you find wildlife in need of help, go to the RSPCA's injured wild animals page: bit.ly/448Qyyc.