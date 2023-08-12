Car crash causes trams to terminate at earlier stop

Trams will terminate at Library for the time being due to a crash on Broad Street

West Midlands Metro put out a message to let travellers know that due to a road traffic collision on Broad Street in Birmingham, the service would be unable to go past Birmingham Library.

This means there was no service between the Library stop, which is next to Centenary Square, and Edgbaston Village, meaning no tram access to Brindley Place and Five Ways.

Trams were terminating at Library until the issue has been resolved.

A spokesman for West Midlands Metro said: "Due to an RTC on Broad Street, trams are unable to stop between Library at Centenary Square and Edgbaston Village.