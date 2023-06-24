Firefighting family comes together to honour one of their own

Firefighters and members of the public work together to clean cars at Brierley Hill Community Fire Station

In aid of colleague, Iain Hughes’ efforts to raise money for various charities, we will be hosting a Car Wash to raise as much money as possible.



From 11:30-15:30 on 24/06/2023 at West Bromwich Fire Station bring your vehicles down for a scrub and help some great causes! 🚘🧽🪣 pic.twitter.com/W89b51dqJG — West Bromwich Fire Station (@WMFSWestBrom) June 23, 2023

Fire stations across the region put on a day of fundraising through holding car washes at their bases, with all involved giving their time for free in honour of Iain Hughes and his fundraising efforts.

In aid of our colleague and friend Crew manager Iain Hughes, who sadly went missing during his channel swim attempt.

We will be holding a Charity car wash to help raise as much as possible in his honour



12-4pm at Tipton Fire station come on down with and show your support. pic.twitter.com/PXGaq7m66F — Tipton Fire Station (@WMFSTipton) June 23, 2023

Fire fighters, Watch and Station Commanders and members of the public alike united to wash cars, with members of the public queuing to get their cars cleaned with high pressure hoses, soaped and scrubbed and thoroughly rinsed.

In aid of colleague, Iain Hughes’ efforts to raise money for various charities, we will be hosting a Car Wash to raise as much money as possible. From 1 :30 pm - 4:30pm on 25/06/2023 at Walsall Fire Station bring your vehicles down for a scrub and help some great causes! 🚘🚗🏎️ — Walsall Fire Station (@WMFSWalsall) June 24, 2023

There was no set fee for getting a car washed, with people asked to give whatever they could and all donations going towards the British Heart Foundation, The Fire Fighters Charity and Midlands Air Ambulance, which has seen £46,338 raised so far on Iain Hughes's Just Giving page.

Join us @ Bilston Fire Station today for a Charity Car Wash until 4pm in honour of our much loved colleague Iain Hughes. @WestMidsFire @firefighters999 @TheBHF @MAA_Charity pic.twitter.com/EIh6jhWEHS — Bilston Fire Station (@WMFSBilston) June 24, 2023

The day was a way for those taking part to honour and remember Iain, who went missing while on a charity swim across the English Channel on Tuesday and the search for the 42-year-old called off on Thursday.

At Brierley Hill Community Fire Station, there was more than 20 firefighters taking part in the car wash, with members of the public stepping in to help during the event.

There was a steady stream of cars coming into the station to support the event and Station Commander Justin Bayliss said it had been a good way to support the charities Iain Hughes had been fundraising for.

There was a long line of cars coming into the station to get washed

He said: "We started about 10am and have had cars turning up all morning, following our one-way system and the whole system working very efficiently, so we're pleased to see people supporting the charities in memory of Iain.

"He was one of our colleagues and a really top firefighter who loved the job itself and everything he did was about community, hence why he was attempting to swim the Channel.

"We've not set any targets for fundraising from today and it's more than we want to raise as much as we can towards the charities and doing all we can to honour Iain's memory."

As well as the members of the station who were cleaning the cars, there were also firefighters out on the pavement, waving at drivers and inviting them to come in to the station.

Crews get to work on each part of the car

One of the firefighters, Joe Reynolds, said it was an honour to be there to continue raising funds and continuing the work of Crew Commander Iain Hughes.

He said: "The cars have been turning up and we've also had so many messages on social media about this, so the public response has been great.

"Today has been about honouring Iain and just giving back to the charities, as he obviously felt the causes were right to support and we're just continuing that for him."

There were crew members and other firefighters joining the action throughout the day, with Watch Commander Mark Crew among those arriving, with Mr Crew saying it showed the closeness of the firefighting community.

The high-pressure hoses were used to give the cars a deep clean

He said: "I came down today to help out for the cause, for Iain's charities, and to raise as much money as possible for the things that were close to his heart.

"What happened to Ian has brought everyone together and the fire service has always been a very close-knit family and even people from far-flung stations will do the same as we are here.

"Even though he worked at this station in the past, we all feel that camaraderie and that sense of family, so no matter where you go in the fire service, you 're always a member of the same family, even if you go abroad, and we are brothers and sisters."

To donate to Iain's Hughes's Just Giving page, go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hughesyswimstheenglishchannel?utm_term=APRjrVXkE