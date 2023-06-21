Weekend of disruption ahead for rail travellers

There will be rail replacement bus services and diversions as works take place on the line between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street

The West Coast Mainline between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton will have works taking place on Saturday and Sunday, meaning that some lines will be closed and services will either be cancelled or diverted, with replacement bus services in their place.

These include services run by Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, London Northwestern Railway, Transport for Wales and West Midlands Railway.

For Avanti West Coast services, services between London Euston and Wolverhampton will be diverted to run via Aston instead of Dudley Port, while services to Edinburgh will not call at Birmingham New Street.

CrossCountry services will not call at Wolverhampton, with passengers encouraged to travel on diverted West Coast and West Midlands Railway services, while buses will replace trains between Birmingham International and Wolverhampton for Transport for Wales services.

London Northwestern Railway services between Birmingham New Street and Liverpool Lime Street will see rail replacement buses between Crewe and Stafford, with services in either direction stopping at those stations.

Finally, West Midlands Railway services between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury will only run between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, with passengers advised to travel on other services towards Birmingham.

Meanwhile, trains between Wolverhampton and Walsall will only run between Birmingham New Street and Walsall, while rail replacement bus services will run between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street, calling at all intermediate stations.