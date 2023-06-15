Clean air day marked by celebration of electric buses

A fully electric double decker bus in service around Coventry: Photo: Shine Pix / National Express West Midlands

National Express West Midlands is marking Clean Air Day by celebrating its growing fleet of zero emission buses and the part they play in improvements to local air quality and pollution.

The major operator of local bus services is expected to have nearly 180 zero emission buses in service by the end of summer, providing cleaner and more sustainable transport choices for people across the West Midlands.

A YouGov study conducted this month found that in the West Midlands, 71 per cent of people who are currently concerned about the impact of poor air quality and pollution on children in their local area are parents or guardians.

In addition, 54 percent of UK adults that are car owners are likely to use local buses in the next 12 months because they are increasingly conscious of their impact on local pollution and air quality.

Now in its seventh year, Clean Air Day, which is celebrated on June 15, aims to drive a positive shift in public knowledge and actions to make the air cleaner and healthier for everyone.

David Bradford, Managing Director of National Express West Midlands, said: “Buses are the most used form of transport here in the West Midlands.

"Not only do our bus services play a key role in keeping people connected, they are also critical to keeping our air clean by driving down harmful emissions.

“It’s worth remembering that one double decker bus can take up to 75 cars off the road.

"Clean Air Day is the perfect opportunity to remind ourselves of the simple choices we can make to protect our health and that of the planet.

“Getting more people to ditch their cars and switch to the bus is vital to tackling climate change and we’re proud to be leading the way with more and more sustainable transport choices for our new and existing customers.”

Each of National Express West Midlands’ UK built zero emission buses can help improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions by saving an average of 66 tonnes of carbon annually.

With 180 vehicles in operation by the summer, it is expected to save nearly 12,000 tonnes of carbon from going out into the atmosphere every year.