'Huge' evacuation in Birmingham City Centre due to police incident

The Library of Birmingham is one of a number of buildings to be evacuated on the Paradise Forum

An evacuation of a number of Birmingham City Centre buildings has been ordered this morning as police cordon off the Birmingham Town Hall.

Evacuation's of a number of buildings was ordered at around 10.30am due to reports of a suspicious package, representatives have also been ordered to leave the Council House.

On Twitter, Birmingham Police wrote: "Emergency services are currently dealing with a suspicious package received at a businesses premises in Chamberlain Square this morning.

"The building has been evacuated and road closures are in place until the EOD arrive to examine the package."

On Twitter, West Midlands Roads announced the incident, they wrote: "Paradise Circus Birmingham. Roads closed to traffic and pedestrians.

"Ongoing West Midlands Police incident in the area. Avoid the area, or expect delays."