More than 200 officers join dawn raids in crackdown on four suspected County Lines drugs operations

Officers raid one of the several addresses identified as part of the operation. Photo: West Midlands Police

Arrests have been made and drugs, cash and phones were seized after months of investigation.

Officers from the West Midlands Police County Lines Taskforce made nine arrests on Tuesday morning for drug supply offences, the largest operation undertaken since the taskforce was set up a year ago.

Sixteen warrants were executed at properties across Birmingham and Solihull, with one outside the force area, just after dawn, with more than 200 police officers deployed to ensure the properties were targeted simultaneously.

The operation has targeted four drugs lines which take over 1,000 calls per day and service more than 200 drug users of class A heroin and crack cocaine, with revenue from this estimated to be between £18,000 and £20,000 per day.

Officers are now conducting searches of each property as the eight men and one woman, aged from 19 to 35, remain in a dedicated custody facility to face questioning later on Tuesday.

The force confirmed it had already recovered a significant quantity of class A drugs, a large amount of cash and mobile phones suspected to be used in the running of the lines.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford accompanied officers executing one of the warrants in Ward End Park Road.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford accompanied officers during one of the raids. Photo: West Midlands Police

He said: “This operation has been really successful and we’ve got people in custody.

“The most important thing is we’ve responded to local intelligence and we are determined to tackle the scourge of County Lines.

“What’s behind these lines is vulnerable people who are sent to do that trade, so we are trying to prevent them from entering that criminality, but more importantly we are gathering evidence around those higher up the chain – they cause communities misery.

“County Lines fuels serious and organised crime, such as knife crime, burglary and robbery, and we intend to bear down on it.”

Crime and Policing Minister Chris Philp said: “County lines drug trafficking is a vile form of criminality that uses intimidation and violence to force vulnerable people and children to do a gang’s dirty work.

“I commend West Midlands Police for their relentless efforts removing these awful individuals from our streets.

“Our County Lines Programme is delivering clear successes in the fight against this exploitative trade and we in government are steadfast in our support to police to stop these heinous crimes.”

The warrants come just as the force has launched Operation Target, which sees West Midlands Police taking a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences from drug dealing and burglary, to cyber-crime and fraud.

Officers are using local intelligence, seizing goods, carrying out warrants and targeting offenders as part of Op Target’s ongoing crackdown against serious and organised crime.