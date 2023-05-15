Brand new Birmingham music festival will be a treat for indie and country music fans

Indepedent Country

The Ryland Caravan festival will see indie and country music fans descend on the MAC's outdoor theatre in Canon Hill Park, on Saturday, May 27.

The festival will include non-stop live music, DJs, food, craft beer from Attic Brewery, podcasting pop-ups, arty stalls and more.

Headlining the festival is a rare solo outing for former Teenage Fanclub singer-songwriter Gerry Love who will be re-imagining his song book from his time with the Scottish band and his solo album Electric Cables.

Inspired by an old-time travelling show, The Ryland Caravan, named after Cannon Hill Park benefactor, Louisa Ryland, has been created and curated by Birmingham band Independent Country who will be performing a hometown gig after performing across the world.

Mercurial live performer Laura J Martin interweaves vocal loops, flute, mandolin and electronics which has given Independent Country a stellar reputation in music circles on both sides of the Atlantic.

Also playing on the day are Swampmeat Family Band, featuring Bentley Rhythm Ace Richard March, who have built up a cult following for their intelligent blend of blistering Americana punk.

Joining the action is OneTrackMinds, a live storytelling event exploring the transformative power of music, in an entertaining cross between Desert Island Discs and TED Talks.

Craig Hamilton, Independent Country frontman, added: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring together this line up at the MAC’s brilliant Outdoor Theatre. As local boys it’s exciting to bring a new festival to town, but as a band who reimagine indie classics in a country music style, to play with one of our absolute heroes Gerry Love is very special indeed.

"Put it this way, if we weren’t already getting in for free, we’d be first in line to buy a ticket for this one!”.

Jo Carr, Programmer at MAC says: “We’re crazily excited to be hitching our wagon to Independent Country this summer to kick off our outdoor season with The Ryland Caravan. Our Outdoor Theatre will be buzzing with live music, DJ sets, incredible craft stalls from local makers, delicious food and locally brewed beer – what’s not to (Gerry) love? Grab your tickets now and come along and enjoy this homegrown festival right on your doorstep.”

The Midland’s Arts Centre outdoor amphitheatre space holds all the relevant facilities for families of all ages including a quiet room, changing rooms and access for buggies.