Dozens of West Midlands train passengers hit with penalty fines in crackdown on fare dodging

In a joint operation with West Midlands Railway, West Midlands Safer Travel Police distributed the penalty notices to rail passengers at Acocks Green and Marston Green stations.
Revenue protection officers have reminded commuters to purchase a ticket before boarding the train, to avoid being issued a fine.
As part of a national drive to deter ticketless travel, the penalty fare was increased by West Midlands Railway to a minimum of £100 on January 23.
In the first month after the fine was increased, West Midlands Railway issued more than 2,000 penalty fares to passengers.
revenue protection officers at #AcocksGreen and #MarstonGreen stations yesterday. In excess of 60 penalty notices issued. Remember its a requirement to purchase a ticket before boarding your train🚂or you risk a fine of up to £100. pic.twitter.com/muVCENU87s