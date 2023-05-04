Notification Settings

Dozens of West Midlands train passengers hit with penalty fines in crackdown on fare dodging

By Isabelle Parkin

Officers handed out more than 60 penalty fares to rail users in the West Midlands yesterday – three months since the charge was increased.

Revenue protection officers issued more than 60 penalty notices yesterday
In a joint operation with West Midlands Railway, West Midlands Safer Travel Police distributed the penalty notices to rail passengers at Acocks Green and Marston Green stations.

Revenue protection officers have reminded commuters to purchase a ticket before boarding the train, to avoid being issued a fine.

As part of a national drive to deter ticketless travel, the penalty fare was increased by West Midlands Railway to a minimum of £100 on January 23.

In the first month after the fine was increased, West Midlands Railway issued more than 2,000 penalty fares to passengers.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

