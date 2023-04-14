The travellers had set up camp on the car park at Asda, but have now moved on

The travellers had set up an encampment on the car park of Asda Queslett in Great Barr on Wednesday, having previously been seen on Buffett Island on Queslett Road.

It had been confirmed by Asda that the travellers had been given notice to leave the premises within 24 hours of arriving at 7pm on Wednesday.

Press officer Joe Furniss also confirmed that the store was open throughout the encampment, operating without being affected by it, and the group had left the premises by Thursday evening.

He said: "I understand the group arrived at our store at approx. 7pm Wednesday night and were subsequently given notice to leave the premises within 24 hours.