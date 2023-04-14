Notification Settings

Travellers move on after day of encampment on car park

By James Vukmirovic

A group of travellers who set up camp on a supermarket car park have now moved on.

The travellers had set up an encampment on the car park of Asda Queslett in Great Barr on Wednesday, having previously been seen on Buffett Island on Queslett Road.

It had been confirmed by Asda that the travellers had been given notice to leave the premises within 24 hours of arriving at 7pm on Wednesday.

Press officer Joe Furniss also confirmed that the store was open throughout the encampment, operating without being affected by it, and the group had left the premises by Thursday evening.

He said: "I understand the group arrived at our store at approx. 7pm Wednesday night and were subsequently given notice to leave the premises within 24 hours.

"The store was unaffected operationally, remaining open throughout, and the group left the premises yesterday evening."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

