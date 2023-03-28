Spillage of 'unknown substance' forces building evacuation as part of Birmingham city centre cordoned off

Emergency services at the scene in Bull Street, Birmingham. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service.

Part of Bull Street was cordoned off on Tuesday evening while West Midlands Fire Service investigated the "spillage" of an unknown substance at the Lord Chancellor's office, which is in the same building as the Birmingham Civil and Family Justice Centre.

Police, ambulance and 30 fire personnel were on the scene and trams were stopped from running down Bull Street in the city centre.

West Midlands Police tweeted: "We are currently at the Lord Chancellor's office, Bull Street, Birmingham.

"We were called to Bull Street at around 4.35pm after the building was evacuated.

"There is a cordon in place while West Midlands Fire Service colleagues investigates the spillage of an unknown substance."

West Midlands Fire Service provided an update on the incident. A spokesman said: "At 16:07 on 28 March, crews were mobilised to an incident on Bull Street in Birmingham. We're there with colleagues from West Midlands Police and Ambulance Service.

"Due to the incident, which is ongoing, Bull Street is currently closed. The incident has also affected the West Midlands Metro tram services, which cannot pass through Bull Street from either direction. Please follow West Midlands Metro on Twitter for updates regarding tram travel."

We're able to confirm this incident involves the spillage of an unidentified substance in a 6-storey property on Bull Street.@WMPolice and @OFFICIALWMAS are also in attendance.



Visit our website for updates: https://t.co/sXtdpRULNk pic.twitter.com/Jm5Jt0jdWO — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) March 28, 2023

Local businesses and residents were asked to avoid the area, with cordons in effect.

West Midlands Metro tweeted: "Trams are still unable to run between Bull Street and Edgbaston Village due to a fire engine blocking the tracks on Corporation Street.