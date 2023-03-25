National Express bus drivers voting on new pay offer after week-long strike decimates services

It's been eerily quiet at Wolverhampton bus station this week as National Express drivers strike

More than 3,100 National Express West Midlands bus drivers are continuing industrial action today, but began voting yesterday on whether to accept a new pay offer tabled by the bus operator.

The strikes began on Monday after Unite members overwhelmingly rejected a 14.3 per cent pay rise offer in a ballot last week.

But on Thursday, a 16.2 per cent pay increase was tabled. The result of the ballot is due to be announced today.

If the new pay offer is accepted, it will end the current continuous industrial action which has seen the majority of National Express West Midlands bus services ground to a halt. However, there would still be a reduced service on Sunday before normal service resumes on Monday.

Only a 'skeleton service' has been able to operate this week as a result of the walkout.

There has been a mixed reaction to the strikes and some people on social media have been calling for bus drivers to vote in favour of the new offer so services can resume as normal.

Andrew Dunton said: "Hopefully they will agree to new pay deal of 16.2 per cent over the weekend and service will be running again on Monday."

John Hall added: "Fingers crossed it's a good deal for them and normal service for us."

Narinda Kwheer said: "Well done guys...rewarded with an extra two per cent.

"So question is why didn't they offer 16.2 per cent last week, then the services would not have been taken off the roads inconveniencing thousands?"

Strikers in Kingswinford

Some people have not been in favour of the strikes, which have caused widespread disruption and left thousands scrambling to try and find alternative transport options.

Posting on Facebook, one man said: "Disgusting behaviour by the drivers. Should be ashamed of themselves. God help them when they eventually get back on the road, I know a lot of people will have some choice words for them, and fully deserved too. Just pure greed."

The bus operator has called it a "very fair and decent offer" which is "among the best pay rises of any sector, anywhere in the country".

National Express says the 16.2 per cent offer will take the hourly rates to £13.71 for a new starter and £16.73 for an experienced driver.

This week, there have been picket lines outside National Express garages in the Black Country, including in Wolverhampton, Walsall, West Bromwich and Kingswinford.

On Wednesday, National Express West Midlands bosses accused strikers of blocking buses leaving several garages in Coventry and Birmingham, while Unite accused the bus operator of "unjustly calling the police to peaceful picket lines" and "threatening striking workers with job losses and route closures".