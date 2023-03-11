Severely neglected dog found 'screaming in agony' abandoned beside road

The German Shepherd which was abandoned in Birmingham

The male German Shepherd was found "screaming in agony" with a huge testicular tumour and degloved jaw when he was discovered by a member of the public on Sunday, the RSPCA said.

The charity, which is now appealing for information, said he was in a collapsed state and had been left on top of a pink blanket and dumped in a bush beside Park Lane near to Handsworth Cemetery.

The dog has since been put to sleep by a vet to end his suffering.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Cara Gibbon said: “This poor dog was in an atrocious state when he was found.

"As RSPCA officers, we see animals who suffered horrendous cruelty and neglect every single day but this poor dog was in the worst condition I have ever seen.

“He was making such pitiful whimpering noises and screaming in agony.

"He was unable to stand so we know he’d been deliberately abandoned.

"We also know he was dumped around 8am on Sunday morning so we’re really keen to hear from anyone who was in the area who may have seen this happening, or anyone with dash cam footage that could help our investigation.

“He was also unable to close his mouth because of the injury to his jaw which had been left degloved.

"Sadly because of the severity of the condition he was found, he had to be put to sleep by a vet to end his suffering.

“I was heartbroken to see someone had allowed a dog to suffer in this state and simply dumped him this way when he was most in need of help and care.

"This is the result of prolonged neglect over a long period of time so I’m desperate to find out who was responsible for allowing him to get this way before dumping him without thought or consideration to his welfare.