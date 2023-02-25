Notification Settings

Extra police powers in areas of city after three hurt in shooting

By Emma Walker

Police are using extra powers in areas of Birmingham tonight after three 19-year-old men were shot at during a gathering near a city park.

Police given extra powers in Birmingham tonight after shooting

Officers today launched a major investigation after shots were fired in Hamstead Road, Lozells at around 6pm on Friday with one of the men rushed to hospital.

Two other men, also 19, later attended hospital separately with gunshot injuries.

Officers confirmed it happened during a large gathering near the park.

Extra powers will be used in Handsworth, Aston and PerryBarr, until midnight tonight.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

