Extra police powers in areas of city after three hurt in shooting

Officers today launched a major investigation after shots were fired in Hamstead Road, Lozells at around 6pm on Friday with one of the men rushed to hospital.
Two other men, also 19, later attended hospital separately with gunshot injuries.
Officers confirmed it happened during a large gathering near the park.
Extra powers will be used in Handsworth, Aston and PerryBarr, until midnight tonight.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
#POWERS | We’re using extra powers in areas of #Birmingham this evening including #Handsworth, #Aston and #PerryBarr, until midnight tonight.— Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) February 25, 2023
This is to keep people safe after a shooting incident in #Handsworth yesterday evening. pic.twitter.com/ACjj5raL1Q