Extra police powers in areas of city after three hurt in shooting

Police given extra powers in Birmingham tonight after shooting

Officers today launched a major investigation after shots were fired in Hamstead Road, Lozells at around 6pm on Friday with one of the men rushed to hospital.

Two other men, also 19, later attended hospital separately with gunshot injuries.

Officers confirmed it happened during a large gathering near the park.

Extra powers will be used in Handsworth, Aston and PerryBarr, until midnight tonight.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.