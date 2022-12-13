Search continues at lake after three boys died with six-year-old in critical condition

A six-year-old boy who fell through the ice into the lake is still fighting for his life as a community tries to come to terms with the tragedy.
A spokesman said: "Our searches at Babbs Mill lake in Kingshurst will continue today. The six-year-old boy remains in hospital in a critical condition. We will release further updates as soon as we are able."
He was pulled from the water by emergency crews, including a police officer who tried to punch through ice during the rescue efforts.
West Midlands Police said nobody else had been reported missing.
#UPDATE | Our searches at Babbs Mill lake in #Kingshurst will continue today. The six-year-old boy remains in hospital in a critical condition. We will release further updates as soon as we are able. pic.twitter.com/agRUXf9LjT— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) December 13, 2022
Superintendent Richard Harris, of West Midlands Police, said: “It’s important to stress though that we’ve had no contact from anybody suggesting that there’s anybody else missing but until we’re 100 per cent certain we will be carrying on searches throughout the course of today.”