Search continues at lake after three boys died with six-year-old in critical condition

Three boys have died in the tragedy

A six-year-old boy who fell through the ice into the lake is still fighting for his life as a community tries to come to terms with the tragedy.

A spokesman said: "Our searches at Babbs Mill lake in Kingshurst will continue today. The six-year-old boy remains in hospital in a critical condition. We will release further updates as soon as we are able."

West Midlands Police said nobody else had been reported missing.

#UPDATE | Our searches at Babbs Mill lake in #Kingshurst will continue today. The six-year-old boy remains in hospital in a critical condition. We will release further updates as soon as we are able. pic.twitter.com/agRUXf9LjT — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) December 13, 2022