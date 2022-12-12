Three children aged 12, 11 and eight die after being pulled from frozen lake

Three boys have died following the incident, police say

Witnesses reported seeing "six children falling into a frozen lake" at Kingfisher Country Park in Kingshurst at around 2:40pm.

Four children were pulled from the water and were given immediate life support having suffered cardiac arrests.

The other child remains in a critical condition at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Two other people are feared to still be missing, as specialist water rescue teams from West Midlands Fire Service continue searching the lake on Monday.

The efforts are now referred to as a recovery operation. West Midlands Police said they "can't confirm they are looking for anyone else at this stage but will continue to search."

Three boys have tragically died after falling into the lake at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull yesterday afternoon (11 December).

The boys, aged 12, 11 and 8 were rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water.

Sadly, they could not be revived and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this deeply devastating time. We’ll have specialist officers offering them as much support as we can.

A fourth boy, aged 6, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

We've been working alongside colleagues from the fire and ambulance services as we do all we can to support those involved.

Searches of the lake are continuing as we seek to establish exactly what happened and if anyone else fell into the water.

We understand how distressing this is for the families and the wider community.

We would ask people to not speculate or share any video footage at this stage.