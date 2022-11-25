Metro extension construction Digbeth reaches milestone

Motorists will be pleased latest phase is finished

New paving has been installed on the northern side of the High Street which means tram tracks will be able to be laid next year.

Motorists will notice the difference as all traffic travelling in and out of the city will now use the new carriageway with the opposite side of the road, adjacent to the coach station, soon to be transformed into a segregated tramway and pedestrian and public boulevard.

Construction for the extension has been ongoing on the Custard Factory side of Digbeth High Street and surrounding side streets since spades hit the ground in summer 2021.

Michael Anderson, Metro Programme Director at TfWM, said: “It is great to see construction on the Birmingham Eastside Metro extension moving in the right direction. As with most construction projects of this kind it has not come without its challenges, but the completion of the main urban realm activity marks a new and exciting phase of this ambitious scheme and welcome improvement for business and residents in the area with a new and open aspect to Digbeth High Street.

"It means that the team can start to prepare for track to be laid on the opposite side of the high street which is when the extension will really start to take shape. This project will be a game-changer for those living, working and visiting the Eastside of the city, as its links with HS2 will help improve connectivity in the Digbeth area as well as to other parts of the region.”

Hamish Falconer, Project Manager at the Midland Metro Alliance, said: “We are delighted that this phase of our street scene improvement works are now completed in Digbeth. The removal of the majority of the fencing in this section has allowed the area to be opened up further to pedestrians just in time for the festive period."